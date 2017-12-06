Patterson council hears results of Nov. election

PATTERSON — The city council on Tuesday finalized the results of the November special charter amendment election.

Propositions 1 and 2, which would have separated the personnel authorities of the mayor and police chief, failed. Propositions 3 and 4, which shortened the required public notice time for meetings and set rules for selling or leasing city property, passed.

Also Tuesday, Mayor Rodney Grogan presented the findings of a recent Louisiana Rural Water Association Bench Meter Survey.

Grogan said that the association tested 38 water meters around five areas of the city and found that the water meters were reading inaccurately at a rate of 16.83 percent.

Grogan said the lifespans of the city’s water meters are 20-25 years but have been in place for 30-40 years with the Main Street area being the oldest in the city.

“At a 16 percent loss, that’s a problem with revenue,” said Grogan.

With the new water plant being put in place, the city is looking into capital outlay funding to get the water meters replaced so they may read accurately.

Grogan said the bench meter survey was only the first phase of the assessment and that the water association will come back for another assessment.

Shady Grove residents will also receive bear-proof trash cans starting Thursday during regular trash pick-up time. Residents of the Shady Grove area raised concerns with Wildlife and Fisheries representatives, Rep. Sam Jones, and the council during the November council meeting in which Grogan started a special committee to handle the issues of bears.

In addition, Gasper Chifici, vice president of Burk-Kleinpeter Inc., gave an update on the renovations of Morey Park. Chifici said phase one of the renovations will be up for bid on Wednesday in both the official journal for the city and electronically. The first phase of the renovation would be about $625,000 in which the playground, side-walks, raised sidewalks around tree roots, a pavilion next to the playground, and the kayak launch would be completed.

In other council news:

—St. Mary Parish Superintendent Leonard Armato was named the grand marshal of Patterson’s Christmas Parade

—Christmas festivities for the city were set. The fourth annual Patterson Lower Atchafalaya Christmas Boat Parade will be at 6 p.m. Saturday; the 4-Legged Friends Christmas Parade at noon Sunday; the Annual Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday; and the Annual City-Wide Christmas Lights Contest judging at 6 p.m. Monday.

—The American Legion will hold a can shake Feb. 10 on Catherine Street.