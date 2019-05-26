Pastors, congregations ask for new PC meeting date

Religious leaders and their congregations urged the St. Mary Parish Council to change its meeting dates Wednesday.

Several pastors addressed the council. In general, all called upon parish government to move its two month meetings from the second and fourth Wednesday to the first and third Thursday.

The request was made because congregations that attend Wednesday services are unable to make the current meeting schedule.

Those citizens wish to be more active and to participate in parish business and affairs, they said.

Pastor Terry Bunner of Morgan City said the parish ministerial alliance, upon which he sits, is “pretty unanimous” that the change would be helpful.

Councilman Kevin Voisin said he only received one phone call, from Pastor Marty Hardin, but has received comments from parish employees with concerns about the potential change. “I wish more of y’all would pick up the phone and call,” Voisin said.

Voisin, after hearing more appeals from the group, said he’d support the change.

Audience members said they thought appearing before the council was the appropriate venue.

There were concerns among councilmen that the council’s term ends this year, and that the matter might be more suitably presented to the next council, as several of the current members are term-limited and cannot run again.

The 50-minute discussion was opened to audience members’ comments. Pastor Allen Randle, Franklin, said he supported the change. “I think it would be in the best interest of state and church,” Randle said. He said, given the opportunity, to participate at the parish level, his congregation would do so.

Councilman Glenn Hidalgo said there were issues when the issue was first presented, but those were “taken care of.”

Hidalgo said there was only one parish board of commission that would be affected by the change, Fire Dist. 11. There is a parish ordinance that no board or commission can meet on the same night as the parish council, and that district meeting would have to be changed.

“If we change it tonight, qualifying for the new council will be in August, which might open it up for some of the people here to run for council,” he said. “I’m all for it.”

Councilman Craig Mathews, who sponsored the ordinance to make the change and also a minister, told the audience “you did ruffle some feathers. That’s okay, we need to be challenged…what better time to do something different. What better people than the church?”

“There’s another aspect we need to look at,” Councilman Ken Singleton said. “Politics is a double-edged sword, when you’re helping one person you’re also hurting someone else.”

Singleton said, “We need to look at this closer and get other faith groups’ opinion about this, and come together.”

Chairman Gabriel Beadle said he, Parish President David Hanagriff and administration personnel “plotted” the meetings and other circumstances that might be affected by the change.

The planning and zoning department schedules and deadlines may be somewhat affected, Beadle said.

“They just have to change the way they do things,” he said.

Councilman Dale Rogers echoed earlier comments that the effects on other entities should be considered, such as contractors.

“This effects 50-something people in this parish,” he said.

There were only six council members present Wednesday. Mathews moved to table the issue. He explained later that he suspected there were not enough votes in support, and would bring it back up later.

Chief Administrative Officer Henry “Bo” LaGrange noted in his report that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 6 has approved Phase II of a Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program for drainage improvements at two pump stations in Amelia in the amount of $2,107,075. There is a required non-federal match of $702,358.

The council also introduced an ordinance authorizing a $11,500,000 financing through the Louisiana Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority to issue revenue bonds.

An ordinance was also introduced amending general rules and regulations for use of the Burns Point Recreational area.

In other business:

—A resolution of respect was approved for Father William “Bill” Rogallo.

—Several change orders were approved by resolution in the ongoing roads rehabilitation projects.

—A request by Hidalgo to revamp sidewalks from the Centerville Library to La. 317 was made. LaGrange said he would look into the matter.