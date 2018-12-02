November cleanup

November’s cleanup was held on the 10th where volunteers removed 17 bags of trash and cigarette butts from Franklin’s historic downtown commercial district. The sponsor was the Beta Club of Hanson Memorial High School. Participants from HMS included Tammy Cunningham, Bella Hidalgo, Madison Hidalgo, Nathan Adams, Tyler Derise, Kassidy Cunningham, Madelyn Trosclair, Jamie Adams, Ali Adams and Avery Adams. They were joined by Kevin Romero and Michelle Skillings of Franklin Foundation Hospital, Ruthie Heard, Marguerite Robinson of Teche Talk, Didi Battle and Jo Champagne of Keep St. Mary Beautiful. The hospital provided gloves and bags, Argus Spa had bottled water. The next cleanup is Dec. 8, sponsored by Cub Scout Pack 300. Volunteers are welcome.