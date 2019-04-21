No recycling of plastics in city

Sun, 04/21/2019 - 6:28am

Karen LeBlanc, Franklin’s clerk of courts, reported Wednesday that the city’s recycle bin will no longer accept plastics.
LeBlanc said that because Center of Hope is no longer taking plastics for recycling, the city of Franklin’s recycle bin will no longer accept them either.
She added that the city’s bin, located near the pool house at City Park on Haifleigh Street, will continue to take aluminum cans and paper, and said that plastics can be brought to the St. Mary Transfer Station at 813 Northwest Blvd., for recycling.

