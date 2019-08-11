New water meters for Baldwin soon

Baldwin’s board of aldermen and mayor convened Thursday for the first time in the Baldwin Community Center for their regular town meeting.

It was confirmed that Baldwin Mayor Abel Prejean had earlier that day signed the contract to have the town’s water meters replaced, after several months of administrative, procedural impediments imposed by state auditors.

New business included payments of $2,184 and $46,748 to Miller Engineers LLC, and their contractor, respectively, for work on the Bayou Choupique Levee Project.

Prejean announced putting his plans to renovate Baldwin Town Hall on hold, due to Tropical Storm Barry’s monetary reckoning having yet to be calculated.

Additionally, he and the aldermen expressed their gratitude to town employees and first responders for their dedication during and after the storm.

Alderman Margaret Coleman objected to accepting the minutes from the July meeting, accepting the Treasurers report, payment of outstanding invoices, and the manner in which grass is cut by town personnel.

Todd Pellerin announced his candidacy for St. Mary Parish Sheriff, and Tony Gibson expressed a desire to see a cleaner town, as well as demanded information on parish projects he misunderstood to be town projects.

The meeting was adjourned after Prejean announced the prospect of inbound FEMA funds to assist in restoration efforts following last month’s storm.