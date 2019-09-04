New priest, film director address Franklin Rotarians

Franklin Rotarians were introduced to two guests during Tuesday’s regular meeting at The Forest Restaurant.

The first was Rev. Joel Faulk, the new pastor at Church of the Assumption.

Faulk made a brief address saying, “I was assigned as pastor here at the Church of the Assumption starting July 1, so it’s just been a little over two months that I’ve been here.

“It’s a six-year assignment, possibly twelve years, so you might be seeing my face for twelve years.

“It is good to be here in Franklin and it’s good to be here with you today.”

The other introduction was of Carrie Simon with Ardent Flame Media Group.

Simon is a film director, author and founder of Save Them All Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of and recovery for children who have been abused and neglected.

But on Tuesday Simon came to discuss AFMG, of which she is a co-founder, and the award-winning documentary, “PAVY,” which she directed.

“We are a Christian film company and we stand by that,” Simon said. “We refuse to compromise integrity and we always give honor and glory and praise to God, because that is where it belongs.”

She said that AFMG handles commercial clients as well as film projects, producing both marketing product and artistic product.

Simon played a short film for Rotarians and then explained how she became a filmmaker and how she came to work on PAVY.

She said that while she was at a meeting with another producer, she received a call from a friend, and was told to “immediately come and meet this doctor who had a story that I had to film.”

She said she went and met with the late Dr. Donald Pavy, and heard the story that would become the content of her short film concerning “the truth in the shooting of Huey P. Long.”

PAVY sets forth the alternative theory to Long’s assassination at the alleged hands of Dr. Carl Weiss Sr. of Baton Rouge.

Through eyewitness and forensic accounts, and an interview with Pavy himself, the film suggests that it wasn’t Weiss who killed Long, but one of Long’s bodyguards who did it by way of an accidental discharge of his sidearm.

To learn more about AFMG, go to https://www.ardentflamemedia.com/#!