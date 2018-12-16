Natural gas pipeline shutdown may sound like jet

The city of Patterson has posted a notice from Texas Gas Transmission that one of its natural gas pipelines will be out of service the morning of Monday, Dec. 17. No interruption to natural gas service to the public is expected.

In preparation for the shutdown, a gas removal process will take place. The notice stated that the process is “tightly controlled and will not cause a danger of the public.”

The public should be aware that removal process, however, will create noise similar to a jet engine and may last up to 4 hours. Officials have not released what time the process will take place, but it will occur in the Patterson area. All residents in the area were notified last week, an official said.

The Texas Gas notice did not pinpoint the area to be affected by the noise. The technician on duty at the phone number provided was not able to provide that information at this time.

Texas Gas has pipelines running throughout the St. Mary Parish area with many running parallel to U.S. 90. Since the notice was provided to the city of Patterson, residents there should expect the noise in that area.