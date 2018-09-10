National Night Out, Tour of Homes upcoming

City of Franklin residents have two events coming up.

National Night Out will take place Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 6- 8 p.m. at Pecot Park in Franklin. Pecot Park is located on the corner of Pecot and Eagle Streets in Franklin.

Everyone is invited to get to know each other and their law enforcement officers. “Parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren,” Mayor Eugene Foulcard said. “This is a good opportunity for the community to begin to foster good will and to develop relationships with their neighbors and law enforcement.”

This is a free, family-friendly event that is open to the public. Organizations, churches, schools and businesses are wanted for National Night Out. For more information about National Night Out and how you can participate, contact Alfreida Edwards at 985-397-1096.

Also, members of the City of Franklin’s Main Street Program’s Design Committee will host a Tour of Homes on Dec. 16.

Tickets will be available Oct. 1, and they are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the tour. Homes can be viewed from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information contact Diane Chauvin at 337-346-1299.