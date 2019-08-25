National Night Out Oct. 1 in city

Franklin’s National Night Out 2019 is scheduled to take place Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse square in Franklin.

National Night Out is an annual event designed to strengthen communities by encouraging neighborhoods to engage in stronger relationships with each other and with their local law enforcement partners.

Music for the event will be provided by DJ Fab, KBZE 105.9, and refreshments will be available.

For more information, contact Alfreida Edwards at 985-397-1096; or Florence Beverly at 337-828-2550 ext. 2188.