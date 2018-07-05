More funds for school at port site

Executive Director for the Port of West St. Mary David Allain announced Tuesday an Economic Development Administration award of $1.3 million to go toward the construction of the technical school at the port.

An EDA Project Planning Committee was also appointed for the project, consisting of Commissioners Willie Peters and Phil Prejean.

Allain said the commission was pleased with the award.

In other news, Allain said the port’s 2017 audit report was approved and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development project’s Phase III was awarded to Louisiana Crane and Electrical Services Inc. for $345,288 for the construction of a crane and support structures for two buildings.

According to Allain, Phase III, the final of the three phase DOTD project, consists of the installation of an overhead crane and a security fence.