More details on city Christmas Under the Lampposts

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard is challenging the public to participate in Christmas under the Lampposts.

“The Franklin Rotary Club has registered a golf cart, and Cub Scout Pack 300 will walk in the parade,” Foulcard said. “At this time, I am challenging other organizations, individuals, scouting groups and businesses to register and take part in the parade.”

Registration for Christmas under the Lampposts ends Friday, Nov. 30 at 12 p.m.

Entry forms for golf carts, lighted bicycles and walkers are available in the Tax Department of City Hall. Registration is free.

If you’d like to decorate your golf cart, but you don’t want to enter the decorating contest, you can still register and participate in the parade:

—Request a registration form without a number, or

—If you pick up your registration form from the Tax Department, don’t put the number attached on your golf cart. Only those golf carts with numbers on them will be judged.

Church groups, school clubs and athletic teams, scouts, youth groups, veterans and community service organizations that choose not to enter a golf cart or a bicycle are invited to participate in the Christmas parade as walkers.

Christmas under the Lampposts will be Saturday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The theme for Christmas under the Lampposts is “Christmas on the Bayou.”

Line-up for the parade begins at 5 p.m. on Jackson Street. The parade flows from Jackson Street to Main Street to Wilson Street, ending at the courthouse square.

For more information and forms, contact the Community Development Department (337-828-6345 or ashields@franklin-la.com).