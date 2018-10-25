Missing person

Thu, 10/25/2018 - 11:05am

The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Rudy Ottoniel Tiul-Choc, 16, was reported missing by his guardian. Rudy was last seen on October 2, 2018, wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. Rudy Tiul-Choc is described as a hispanic male of Guatemala descent, approximately 5'5", weighing approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and only speaks Spanish. If anyone has any information regarding Rudy Tiul-Choc's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. Thanks for all assistance in this matter.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018