Missing person

The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Rudy Ottoniel Tiul-Choc, 16, was reported missing by his guardian. Rudy was last seen on October 2, 2018, wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. Rudy Tiul-Choc is described as a hispanic male of Guatemala descent, approximately 5'5", weighing approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and only speaks Spanish. If anyone has any information regarding Rudy Tiul-Choc's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. Thanks for all assistance in this matter.