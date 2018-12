“Mingle and Jingle” is on tonight in downtown Franklin.

According to Diane Wiltz, with the Franklin Merchants Association, the event is an arts and crafts Christmas celebration from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Franklin.

Merchants will be open two hours later than usual, trolley rides will be available, and ornament painting, mug painting, cookie decorating, pictures with Santa, door prizes and a gift basket drawing will take place.