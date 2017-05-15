Mayor and staff at FHCC

Mayor Raymond Harris Jr., above, and Franklin officials recently met with the staff of Franklin Health Care Center on emergency preparedness. Highlights focused on the city’s protocols set in place for the community in the event of an emergency. Each official pictured below thoroughly explained their roles and took questions from the staff. They encouraged the staff to make sure family responsibilities were addressed. Mayor Harris reminded them of past catastrophes statewide and to take advantage of participating in the “voluntary evacuation” signals that may be announced. Pictured are Mayor Harris, Chief Sabria McGuire, Fire Chief Chuck Bourgeois, Jeremy Smith, Lori Borne and FHCC Administrator Amanda Landry.