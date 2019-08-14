Article Image Alt Text

Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones/100 Black Men run/walk

Wed, 08/14/2019 - 9:40am

Organizers are preparing for the 23rd annual Marcus Jones/100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish 5k Fun/Run Walk for Scholarships on Aug 31.
Beginning at 8 a.m., participants can download a race form at: http://www.kbze.com/2019a.html
The race winds itself through historic Morgan City, much of which has been seen recently worldwide on the Travel Channel’s Ghost of Morgan City series.
The first male and female to cross the finish line wins $300 each.
The race’s namesake is Marcus Jones, 74, an avid runner who continues the sport daily. He will be present and participate in the race.
The race is a benefit for the scholarship fund of 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish. For more information on the race or the organization, contact Clarence Robinson Jr., 100 Black Men of St. Mary President, at 985-255-9775.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019