Marcus Jones/100 Black Men run/walk

Organizers are preparing for the 23rd annual Marcus Jones/100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish 5k Fun/Run Walk for Scholarships on Aug 31.

Beginning at 8 a.m., participants can download a race form at: http://www.kbze.com/2019a.html

The race winds itself through historic Morgan City, much of which has been seen recently worldwide on the Travel Channel’s Ghost of Morgan City series.

The first male and female to cross the finish line wins $300 each.

The race’s namesake is Marcus Jones, 74, an avid runner who continues the sport daily. He will be present and participate in the race.

The race is a benefit for the scholarship fund of 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish. For more information on the race or the organization, contact Clarence Robinson Jr., 100 Black Men of St. Mary President, at 985-255-9775.