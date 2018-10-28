LPB presents 'The Basin'

Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s Deputy Director Christina Melton joined UNC-TV’s Nick Price at the 29th annual New Orleans Film Festival to present the PBS/REEL South Documentary Short Film Award to “The Basin.” Directed by Ian Spencer Cook, “The Basin” explores the fight over the Bayou Bridge Pipeline in the Atchafalaya Basin, through the story of a local crawfisherman, battling to protect the nation’s largest bottomland swamp and his family’s way of life. The REEL South documentary film series, featured on LPB, showcases the masterful, provocative Southern tradition of storytelling, through independent, documentary films about the American South. Pictured are Nick Price, UNC-TV and Reel South Documentary consortium, Editor Tim Watson, Ian Spencer Cook, Director of “The Basin” and winner of the New Orleans Film Festival “REEL South Documentary Short Award” and honored with Special Jury pic for “Best Louisiana Short,” Christina Melton, LPB Deputy Director.)