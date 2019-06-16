Longman re-elected to LAA directors

St. Mary Parish Assessor Jarrod K. Longman was recently re-elected by fellow assessors to serve on the board of directors of the Louisiana Assessors’ Association (LAA).

The board of directors consists of 11 members, including the current president, vice president and treasurer along with a representative from eight districts around the state.

Longman serves as the director from District 3 which includes Avoyelles, Iberia, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

The board of directors is tasked with setting the agenda of the LAA and making recommendations regarding policy based upon the work of various standing committees and subcommittees of the Association.

In addition, Assessor Longman has been reappointed to serve on the Oil and Gas, Watercraft, and Legislative Committees of the LAA.

The Oil and Gas and Watercraft committees help determine rules and regulations that govern taxable value for related properties, and the Legislative Committee represents parish assessors on legislative matters that impact the communities they serve.