Local parish council projects updated

Parish council members Wednesday inquired about projects in their districts.

Councilman J Ina asked Chief Administrative Officer Henry “Bo” LaGrange for an update on the South Willow Street drainage project in Franklin.

LaGrange said that the pump manufacturer’s representative was testing the new pumps located between the Franklin Canal and the areas east of Willow Street. “The station has two pumps, electric pumps, one of them with a diesel backup,” he said. “Then there’s two natural gas pumps…I’m anticipating by the next meeting we’ll be asking for acceptance of the project as substantially complete.”

LaGrange said during Tropical Storm Cindy and expected but not realized heavy rains, it was the contractor’s responsibility to provide auxiliary pumps for south Willow, and the St. Mary Levee District was to supply portable pumps if necessary.

Councilman Craig Mathews asked for an update on the St. Peter Street sewer project in Dist. 1. LaGrange said he spoke to the project engineers and “it is correct that the initial plans to tie into the Jeanerette sewer (system) is not going to happen, so they are in the process of planning an individual treatment plant just for that area.”

When those plans are ready, additional land will be required, LaGrange said.

He said he hopes those plans would be ready in a few months, and put out to bid in the next six months.

In other business:

—Ordinances for zoning map amendments were introduced relative to Cajun Land USA LLC and Jennifer LeBlanc.

—Resolutions were approved congratulant Hanson Memorial High School’s Noel Baker for capturing the Class 1A State Championship in javelin throw and other accomplishments; recommending Candace L. Dinger for a position on the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors; congratulating Fr. O’Neil Landry for 70s years in the priesthood; authorizing an amendment to the health services agreement with Correcthealth St. Mary LLC for medical care of parish prisoners; and an amendment to the intergovernmental agreement with the sheriff’s department.