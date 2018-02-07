Local conservation meeting on Feb. 20

Wed, 02/07/2018

St. Mary Soil and Water Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will host its annual Locally Led Conservation Meeting to identify resources concerns in St. Mary Parish.
The meeting is on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Blevins Building, 600 Main St., Franklin, in the large conference room.
The meeting’s purpose is identifying local resource concerns. The information gathered from this meeting will be used to give direction to the USDA Farm Bill programs that NRCS has to offer. Every resident of St. Mary Parish is welcome to attend the meeting to voice their concerns and enjoy light refreshments.
For additional information, please contact the office at 337-828-1461 Ext. 3. The Natural Resources Conservation Service is an equal opportunity employer and also provides reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities. To request special accommodations, please contact the Franklin Field Office at 337-828-1461 ext. 3 at least 10 days prior to the meeting.

