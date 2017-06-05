Library presents 'Lady Chops' this week

Elizabeth “Lady Chops” Vidos will make her way to the St. Mary Parish Library System with her one woman drumming show this week.

A talented percussionist, her past work includes the hit off-broadway show “Stomp,” and her “Drum Roll Please” program is energetic, interactive and fun for all ages. Incorporating over 15 different instruments, including body percussion and the Cajun rubboard, into her performances, she provides great, informative entertainment for her audience.

She will be at the Franklin Branch June 6 at 2 p.m.; the West End Branch June 7 at 2 p.m.; and the Centerville June 8 at 10 p.m.