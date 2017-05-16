Library has programs to keep kids reading

Public and Catholic school elementary students start their summer vacations next week. The Morgan City Public Library has activities for the whole family this summer.

Activities include reading and book club, adult coloring, storytime, and meet and greets with authors.

The Summer Reading Club is free and open to all ages. Participants read 10 books over the course of the summer. Participants from preschool to fourth-grade also give a verbal or written report.

Programs and performances are scheduled every Thursday at 2 p.m. beginning June 1. Registration begins Monday and the program concludes with an award ceremony July 6.

The Summer Reading Club also includes the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program, a year-round enrollment program for kids to increase literacy and the love for reading before they enter school.

Storytime is a weekly activity that occurs year round every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Adult activities for Morgan City Public Library include a Color Us Group and Adult Book Club.

Color Us Group meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. and color adult coloring books.

Adult Book Club is split into two groups, a 10 a.m. group and a 6 p.m. group. Each group meets on the first Mon-day of every month in which they discuss topics and questions from the book selected from the previous month and select the book for the next month.

Meet the Author is a meet and greet series that occurs once a month from September to April. The library hosts local authors from the Tri-City area who have written fiction or nonfiction. The authors do a book reading and sell their work. The author chooses the date and time for the meet and greet.

According to Gerri Besse, supervisor of Morgan City Public Library, the first author who will be presented Sept. 1 will be Cornel Keeler. Keeler is the author of Beads, Basketball, and a Baby.

The following are scheduled programs and performers for the Summer Reading Club:

—June 1, Aqua Safety and Tennis Program.

—June 2, Performance by Morgan City native Lady Chops.

—June 8, Puppets, music, magic, and etc. with Harvey Rabbit.

—June 15, Pet Pro-gram with Dr. Abby Cefalu.

—June 22, Visit from Morgan City Petting Zoo.

—June 29, Program with Storyteller Sherry Broussard.

—July 6, Awards Ceremony, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Canine Department visit.

For more information, visit Morgan City Public Library or their website at morgancitylibrary.com

For other summer activities with the recreation departments, visit www.stmarynow.com.