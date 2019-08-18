Levee district to hold Baldwin public meeting

St. Mary Parish Levee District will hold a public meeting in Baldwin soon, Parish President David Hanagriff reported Wednesday.

The meeting will be held Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Baldwin Community center “for people in the west end of the parish who have concerns about flooding issues, with drainage, and everything else,” Hanagriff said.

In other business, Councilman Craig Mathews said he spoke to the president of Iberia Parish, M. Larry Richard, regarding reconstruction of St. Peter Street, which runs through both parishes. Mathews said Richard was agreeable to a meeting with parish officials to plan rehabilitation of the street.

Hanagriff said he would reach out to Richard for a meeting.

Chief Administrative Officer Henry “Bo” LaGrange reported “an unfortunate issue” where $700,000 in community development block grants were not included in financial statements.

LaGrange said the financial statements are being revised, and he was notifying the council as required and a report will be reissued.

“It has no effect on our fixed assets or fund balances, this is revenue that came in and went out,” he said. The grant was used in a Glencoe project.

Chairman Gabriel Beadle told LaGrange that he has received complaints from residents in Bayou Vista on several streets regarding construction rocks on the side-dressing of reconstructed roads are being pushed into residential yards, and he also asked about paint striping on some of those streets.

LaGrange said some roads and streets require striping, some do not. The parish right-of-way is dependent on how much shoulder there is available in a given area. He said a final inspection of the projects is near and could be addressed with the contractor.