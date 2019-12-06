Lessons and Carols Dec. 15

The Church of the Assumption will present its annual “Lessons and Carols” to help usher in the Christmas season.

The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. in the church.

Performing at the event will be the church’s adult choir and the handbell choir along with guest musicians, including a trumpeter, flautist and a guest soloist will accompany the choirs and organ.

The church invites all to attend in the spirit of fellowship as a way to make the Advent season more spiritual.