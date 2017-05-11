Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Crawfish Boil hosted by Hargrave

Hargrave Funeral Home will be hosting a Law Enforcement Officers Appreciation Crawfish Boil from 12-3 p.m. on May 21 at Lake End Park at the north pavilion. Law enforcement officers and their families from St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morgan City Police Department, Berwick Police Department, Patterson Police Department, and lower St. Martin Police Department are invited to participate in this event. Refreshments include boiled crawfish and drinks. Hamburgers and chips will also be included for participators who are allergic to shell fish. Outside activities for the event will include a climbing wall, obstacle course, and fun jump. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Candace Dinger at 985-384-8605.