Last round? Joe Davis Road is renamed again

Renaming of Cypremort Road in honor of late police juror and parish councilman Joseph Davis has gone through various manifestations over the last few months.

In November, an ordinance was adopted rename Cypremort Road in the Four Corners area to Joseph “Tooney” Davis Drive and Sorrell Road to Bosco Road. The late Davis was a long-serving member of the St. Mary Parish Police Jury and Parish Council; Bosco was a long-time businessman in the area.

That evening, some residents said the move took them by surprise as they were not notified of the change until they saw it on new street signs. Proponents pointed to the many accomplishments Davis brought to the area during his long career in public service; opponents said not only would changes to documents, bills, etc. would be a hardship, but they were not notified of the change and were not aware of it until new signage was installed.

There was also a discussion about requesting the recreation district board that oversees the West St. Mary Civic Center to consider naming the facility in honor of Davis.

An ordinance was adopted by the St. Mary Parish Council Wednesday removing the Davis designation and returning the Cypremort Road name, from Big Four Corners Road to La. 318.

Resident Rev. Robert Purvey, one of those who first objected to the change, told the council that he supported the move.

John Lockett, also an area resident, continued an effort to name the West St. Mary Civic Center in honor of Davis, but he said at a recent meeting of the recreation district in that area, only three members were present, out of five, and the suggestion by the parish council failed, and Lockett said members didn’t fully understand what was being asked of them.

He asked for another go at it with all members present.

Councilman Craig Mathews admonished fellow council members, saying that it has been atypical among those seated to go against a district councilman’s wishes, and the issue of the road name change suffered that problem.

“This community is still torn,” Mathews said.

The ordinance was passed with three members absent.

Also Wednesday, Parish President David Hanagriff reported that there was no plan to close Bayou Chene against rising waters. An emergency declaration was made by Hanagriff on March 7, but he said the Atchafalaya crested at 7l9 feet and will likely remain there for a week.

Later, Councilman Paul Naquin asked that a representative from Cox Communications appear before the council regarding the removal of a station in St. Mary Parish.

Naquin said KLFY-TV Channel 10, cable channel 18, was removed. He complained to company officials but there was no resolution. He said Iberia Parish still has the channel.

In other business:

—The council allocated $2,000 for the Community “A-Fair” carnival set for June 13-16 at Franklin Senior High School, a church-sponsored event.

—David A. Naquin and Travis M. Mayon were reappointed to the 911 board; Dickey Arnold was reappointed to the Fire Protection Dist. 1, Cypremort Point, board; and an appointment to the Recreation District 3 board, Bayou Vista, was postponed.