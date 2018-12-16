Lanceslin, St. Germain say goodbye

Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin and Alderman Gene St. Germain participated in their final town council meeting Thursday.

Lanceslin presented St. Germain with a plaque for 42 years on the board of aldermen, and Interim Town Clerk Tammy Richard presented Lanceslin with a plaque commemorating her term as mayor.

Each marked the occasion with short addresses respectively, thanking the town for the opportunity to serve, and bidding farewell

It was all within a full boardroom and on the heels of a boisterous public discussion of police department budget deficiencies.

Baldwin Assistant Police Chief Joseph Garrison spoke concerning the police department’s need for a doubling of their current budget of $250,000 per year. He lobbied for pay increases for officers, claiming that a part-time officer makes only $7.25 per hour. He asked that an increase for full-time officers be made of $12.50 per hour.

The board approved a modification to the policy concerning events requiring security details, that the officers providing may make $35 per hour instead of $25. But the pay increase and budget allotments were tabled pending the scheduling of necessary town budget amendments.

The town’s worker’s compensation insurance quote was disclosed as $31,122 per year to keep the administration in compliance with state standards, and Town Attorney Joseph Tabb was authorized to advise Pelican Waste and Debris that their refusal to service Baldwin residences without Pelican bins is in contrast to their previous statements that they would. Tabb stated that he thought a contract re-negotiation may be in order.

In other business, a resolution of respect was approved for former Mayor Francis Todd; Lagrange Karate Club was approved to hold a bucket drive on March 2; the town’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march was scheduled for Jan. 21; Lanceslin proclaimed Jan. 20-29 as National School Choice Week; a state land lease was approved for the Teche Project Paddle Trail; and Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31- Jan. 1 were declared town holidays.