Lanceslin, St. Germain last Baldwin meeting

Outgoing Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin and Alderman Gene St. Germain each received awards of appreciation at Thursday night’s board of aldermen meeting. The meeting was the last for each of the dignitaries. St. Germain said he was thankful for the opportunity to serve for the 42 years of his tenure, and Lanceslin expressed fondness and thankfulness for her term as mayor. She was presented the plaque by interim Town Clerk Tammy Richard.

The Banner-Tribune/CASEY COLLIER