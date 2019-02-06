Lanceslin, Phillips on port board

The West St. Mary Port Commission was introduced Tuesday to its first female commissioner, former Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin.

Lanceslin will sit as the new representative from Baldwin, while the other new representative, Joseph Phillips, will sit for Franklin.

“I’m really excited,” Lanceslin said. “It’s a new adventure here. I’m so looking forward to it.

“Like I did with being mayor (of Baldwin), I was the first woman there, too. These men, I’ve got to keep them in line.”

After the new commissioners took their seats, port Executive Director David Allain gave his report.

He updated the commission on the port’s Baldwin campus tenanted by LAD Services, saying the repairs and rewiring of the site is complete barring some “touch-up and clean-up, here and there.”

LAD Services has been working with insurance adjustors and the port commission to repair the site following last year’s break-in and vandalization.

A resolution of appreciation was announced for former Commissioner Philip Bell who resigned Dec. 31, and who is replaced by Joseph Phillips.

And it was reported that the quotes for drainage pumps to replace current pumps at the port’s industrial park, would possibly include used pumps, bringing the prices down on the quotes.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development project reportedly remains at odds with weather conditions that have hampered the installation of the fencing portion of the project, according to Reid Miller.

Miller also stated that the construction and erection of the crane portion of the project is approximately 50 percent complete, with the base and rails being finished and electrical installation having begun.

It was also reported by Miller that his company, Miller Engineers LLC, was confident they would have plans drawn up by the end of the week concerning Phase I of the training school that is planned in cooperation with South Louisiana Community College, and were approved to receive a check for $28,200 for their design of the bulkhead project.