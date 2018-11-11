Lana Laws Downing releases new novel based in Grand Isle

Local author Lana Laws Downing has released her third book, T-Garçon of Grand Isle.

The work of historic fiction is set on the south Louisiana island in the 1920’s before a bridge connected the community to the rest of the state.

The heartwarming story is about a grandmother and her grandson struggling to survive on little money. They use their wits and ingenuity to earn a living. Granmere Caillet is a traiteur whose skills are in great demand as there is no doctor on the island. Alphonse learns to use a cast net, to paddle a pirogue, and other skills useful on Grand Isle. He and his grandmother manage to keep their faith while visiting priests attend to their spiritual needs on infrequent visits.

Alphonse, nicknamed T-Garçon by his classmates, is fascinated with Jean Lafitte, and longs to search for his treasure.

The book is well-researched for historical accuracy. Downing and her husband have spent a great deal of time on Grand Isle in the last 20 years and own one of the historic homes built in the 1800’s. The setting for the story is a house very much like the Downings’.

The story is recommended for age 12 and up. Signed copies are available at Lamplighter, French Door, Bargain Barn, and Chic and Shabby on Main Street in Franklin. It is currently available online at lulu.com, and on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other online platforms.

Contact the author for copies with special inscriptions.