Lake Fausse Point cabins to reopen in October

Mon, 07/30/2018 - 9:59am

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rental cabins at three Louisiana state parks are available for reservations for the first time since they were closed by the 2016 floods.
Cabins at Lake Fausse Pointe State Park in St. Martinville, Lake Bistineau State Park, east of Shreveport, and Tickfaw State Park near Springfield will be available beginning Oct. 22. Reservations can be made by visiting www.ReserveLaStateParks.com or by calling 877-226-7652.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the cabins have been closed since floods in March and August 2016 devastated the state.
All seven cabins at Lake Bistineau State Park will be available for stays in October, while Tickfaw’s 14 cabins will be available for rent.
Lake Fausse features 18 cabins, but only eight will be available in October. The rest are expected to be reopened by early spring 2019.
