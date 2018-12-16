Judges choose Franklin lighting winners

Here are the winners in the City of Franklin’s Christmas Lighting Contest held Thursday.

Business District:

First Place: The French Door

Second Place: Bargain Barn Too

District A:

First Place: 228 Sanders St., Jaime and Kelly Robison

Second Place: 405 Ida St., Jennifer Lamaison and Garret Stone

District B:

First Place: 115 Eastwood Drive, Edward and Christine Bodin

Second Place- 101 Adams St. – Brance Boykin

District C:

203 Foster St. was chosen for First Place. This was the residence of Mayor Eugene and Terri Foulcard, who graciously declined the award.

First Place: 412 Seventh St., Dawn Cormier

Second Place: 217 Clark St., John Howe

District D:

First Place: 1301 Iberia St, Paul Boudreaux

Second Place: 601 Eighth St., Audrey Depass