It's time for 'Summer Reading' at the library

St. Mary Parish Library throws their rocket fuel for summer reading starting on Monday, June 3.

Families will partake in an intergalactic craft and enjoy ice cream treats as they check out their first batch of summer books. This year’s theme is “Universe of Stories,” and families will venture to the stars with every book read.

A summer line-up of professional entertainment will be provided at all seven branches, starting off with St. Mary Parish’s local dance crew, “Kabuki Dancers: Artists with a Message,” hip-hop dance workshop presentation.

Future June and July entertainment will include performances from The Crescent Circus, James Wand the Spy Magician, Surapsari Asian Dance & Theatre, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Hampstead Stage Company: Stories in the Stars, and The Singing Zoologist, Lucas Miller: Animals Rock.

Husband-wife duo Nathan Kepner and Morgan Tsu-Raun fuse their magic and circus arts expertise to deliver a one-of-kind on stage experience. They’ve entertained a variety of audiences, and their work has earned them six international titles, performances at London’s prestigious Magic Circle Theater and an appearance on The Tonight show.

James Munton (a.k.a. James Wand) has performed his acclaimed Secret Agent Magic Show at schools throughout the United States. A joy for schools and libraries alike, attendees get a kick out of this hilarious adventure of magic and mystery. Solve clues, decipher secret codes, and prove to James Wand you have what it takes.

Balinese shadow puppetry isn’t the only art form Suraspsari has mastered. Her Bharatanatyam Indian dance and shadow puppetry entertain audiences of all ages for an international trip in dance right in the public library.

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has provided the world with vaudeville, circus, and sideshow entertainment for over twenty years. Stephanie Monseu and Keith Nelson have hosted a variety of outrageous talent under the Bindlestiff banner.

For the past 34 years, Hampstead Stage Company has excelled in providing quality interactive, educational performances to their audiences with memorable productions of popular myths, fairy tales, and plays.

Lucas Miller is a multitalented animal lover who has successfully combined music and STEM-designed education for a multimedia presentation. The Singing Zoologist is going to belt a love of science and song.

A printed calendar of all scheduled performance event dates and times is available at Alex P. Allain Memorial Library in Franklin and the remaining library branches. A complete, online calendar can also be found on the St. Mary Parish Library website at www.stmarylibrary.org. St. Mary Parish Library System’s summer performances and activities are free to the public.