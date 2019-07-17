It's not about Barry...it's about When a Community Stands Together
Wed, 07/17/2019 - 9:51am
Year after year, decade after decade, St. Mary Parish shows that when the chips are down, the bright star is how we muscle through for each other. So we're not going to feature the damage on our community today...instead, here's just a few of the many random acts of kindness and the willingness to pitch in that make St. Mary Parish and its people heroes.
See today's edition of the Banner-Tribune for a front page photo montage of our community helping each other.
Include in Front Page Slideshow