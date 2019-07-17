It's not about Barry...it's about When a Community Stands Together

Wed, 07/17/2019 - 9:51am
Year after year, decade after decade, St. Mary Parish shows that when the chips are down, the bright star is how we muscle through for each other. So we're not going to feature the damage on our community today...instead, here's just a few of the many random acts of kindness and the willingness to pitch in that make St. Mary Parish and its people heroes.

See today's edition of the Banner-Tribune for a front page photo montage of our community helping each other.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019