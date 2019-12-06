It's the Christmas Season!

It’s December and the Christmas events are gearing up for the holiday season.

Here’s a current look at what’s coming for the month:

Nov. 29 – Dec. 31, always the Friday after Thanksgiving to Dec. 31: Traditional Idlewild Plantation Christmas Lighting driving tour will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Kemper Williams Park in Patterson for $2 per car (Dependent on Weather). Contact 985-395-2298 for more information.

Dec. 1 – 31 always the month of Dec.: Victorian Christmas at the Grevemberg House and Shadowlawn with Victorian style tree and seasonal greenery will be held daily (closed Christmas Eve and Day) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Franklin by the historic district for $10 per person, $8 for seniors and $5 for children. Contact 337-828-2092 for more information.

Dec. 3 – Jan. 6: Oaklawn Manor will be elaborately adorned for Christmas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in Franklin for $15 per person, $10 students. Contact 337-828-0434 for more information.

Dec. 7: Franklin’s Bayou to Main Market Place with flea and farmer’s market items, jewelry makers, artists, homemade goods, and two local food trucks with be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown Franklin, between Bargain Barn, Too and Chic & Shabby.

Dec. 7 – Jan. 6: Christmas Lights on Bayou Teche will be on nightly by tuning in to 93.5 FM on Teche Drive, Main, Martin Luther King and Iberia Streets in Franklin. Contact 337-828-6345 or email ashields@franklin-la.com for more information.

Dec. 7: 4th Annual “Spirit of Homes” Tour of beautiful homes presented by St. Mary Outreach will be held in Morgan City. Contact 985-385-0525 for more information.

Dec. 7, always 1st Saturday of Dec.: City of Franklin 2019 Christmas Golf Cart Parade and Lamplighter Ceremony will be held with line up at 5 p.m. and parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and Main Streets and ending at the courthouse square with the lighting of the parish tree immediately after the parade. Contact 337-828-6345 or email ashields@franklin-la.com for more information.

Dec. 8: Pharr Chapel Christmas Caroling will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church on Federal Avenue in Morgan City. Contact 985-384-7984 for more information.

Dec. 8: Christmas in the Swamp by Crossing Place Church, 5 to 7 p.m., Cypress Park (old Swamp Gardens) in Morgan City. Food, games and treats. Gifts. Movie under the Stars, photo with Santa, Free.

Dec. 10: City of Franklin 2019 Christmas Lighting Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. throughout Franklin. Everyone is eligible in the city limits who has their homes or yard decorated. Contact 337-828-6350 for more information.

Dec. 12: Mingle & Jingle, Downtown Franklin merchant’s event where shops stay open until 8 p.m., free trolley rides and lots of activities for the children. Refreshments offered in most of the shops.

Dec. 12: Christmas Open House will be held at Merle Norman St. Mary inside The French Door in Franklin. Contact 337-471-7149 for more information.

Dec. 12: 24th Wedell-Williams Aviation & Cypress Sawmill Annual Christmas Tree Festival 2019 Exhibit Open House will be held for visitors to view the variety of decorated trees and listen to singing performances by local schools with no admission fee from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Louisiana State Museum in Patterson at Kemper Williams Park. Contact 985-399-1268 for more information.

Dec. 12: 21st Annual “Love Lights A Tree” – Christmas Tree Lighting Open House hosted by the American Cancer Society and MC Bank will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MC Bank on corner of Victor II Blvd. & Brashear in Morgan City. Contact 985-384-2100 for more information.

Dec. 13: Berwick’s 2nd Annual Mistletoe Market will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Civic Center in Berwick. Contact 985-384-8858 for more information.

Dec. 14: 2nd Annual A Chillin Christmas Hangout, a benefit for MC Project Graduation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morgan City Petting Zoo. Contact 985-518-8377 or 312-3005 for more information.

Dec. 14: #awesomeness2019 – 4th year of free meal will be held at 12 p.m. at Lawrence Park in Morgan City. Contact 985-380-4600 for more information.

Dec. 14: Santa with a surprise and for pictures will be from 12-2 p.m. at the Donut Shop on Brashear Avenue in Morgan City. Contact 985-384-2700 for more information.

Dec. 14 (if bad weather will be Dec. 21st): 2019 Bernice Street Christmas by Candlelight will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Bernice Street (one way only) in Morgan City. Contact 985-384-8180 for more information.

Dec. 14: 6th Annual Patterson Lower Atchafalaya Christmas Boat Parade will be held in the evening at 6 p.m. starting at Captain Caviar and ending at Bridge Road in the Lower Atchafalaya with an award ceremony at Morey Park in Patterson. Contact 985-395-5205 for more information.

Dec. 15: Shop Patterson will be held at 11 am at Morey Park in Patterson. Contact 985-395-5205.

Dec. 15: City of Patterson 4-Legged Friends Christmas Parade will be held at 12 p.m. with line-up at 11 a.m. at Main Street in Patterson. Contact 985-395-4422 for more information.

Dec. 15: City of Patterson Annual Christmas Street Parade will be held at 2 p.m. down Hwy. 182 Main Street in Patterson. Contact 985-395-5205 for more information.

Dec. 15: Always 3rd Sunday of Advent: Annual “Lessons and Carols” Christmas Concert 2 p.m. at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Main Street in Franklin. Contact 337-828-3869 for more information.

Dec. 15: Always 3rd Sunday of Advent: Annual Christmas Cantata will be held at 4 p.m. at Pharr Chapel on Federal Avenue in Morgan City. Contact 985-384-7984 for more information.

Dec. 16: Tri-City Youth Theatre Christmas live theatre Production of “The Grinch” 2019 Children’s Play will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City. Contact 504-919-1590 for more information.

Dec. 18: Light Judging Competition by the City of Patterson will be held throughout Patterson.

Dec. 19: “The Bishop’s Wife” Silver Screen Classic for free and for all will be held at 2 p.m. at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts in Franklin. Contact 337-366-1845 or 828-7114, email techetheatreboard@gmail.com or visit www.ttpaonline.com for more information.

Dec. 19 or 21 (back up day in case of weather): Christmas Birding Count by Audubon will be held in Franklin. Contact 337-923-9718 for more information.

Dec. 21: “Home for the Holidays” Christmas Gala will be held at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts in Franklin. Contact 337-828-2787 for more information.

Dec. 21: Berwick Town Market will be held at the corner of Third and Lima streets in downtown Berwick from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 31: City of Franklin New Year’s Eve 200th Bicentennial Kickoff Celebration will be held beginning at 6 p.m. with fireworks at midnight after the dropping of the “Lampposts” in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Square in Franklin. Contact 337-828-6350 for more information. Music line up: Johnny Chauvin & the MOJO Band, CUPID & the Dance Party Express Band and DJ FAB

Holiday Lights

Jeanerette, Private Home, 20415 US 90, Frontage Road, Jeanerette

Franklin Christmas Lights on Bayou Teche, Teche Drive, Main, Martin Luther King and Iberia Streets, Tune in 93.5 FM

Centerville Light Show, 135 Yellow Bayou Road, light show will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. - midnight (weather permitting) but not during rain. Tune your radio to 88.9

Patterson Idlewild Plantation Christmas Driving Tour, 5 to 9 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and 5 -10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kemper Williams Park, $2 per car, weather permitting.

Morgan City Bernice Street, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 809 Freret Street, Morgan City, 1601 Chatsworth Drive, Morgan City 2nd Street, Morgan City Brashear Avenue/Spirit of Morgan City

Bayou Teche Scenic Byway, beginning around 20540 La. 182 Jeanerette to Morgan City. For more information, visit ww.cajuncoast.com, follow us on Facebook, or call 985-380-8224.