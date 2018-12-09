'Isaiah's House' renovation initiatve breaks ground

St. Mary Community Action Agency, in partnership with Louisiana Housing Corporation, the City of Franklin and Hancock/Whitney Bank, broke ground on the Isaiah’s House Renovation Project Wednesday at 112 Hogan Lane in Franklin.

Isaiah’s House is a project through which its partnering agencies sponsor the building of homes for families in need in Franklin, and throughout St. Mary Parish, moving forward.

Almetra J. Franklin, CAA’s Chief Executive Officer, said at the ceremony, “You see, it takes a whole village to raise a community. And that’s what we are doing here as we work together to make this a better place for our children and our children’s children, for years and years to come.”

She went on to thank the other partners in the IHRP, and said of LHC in particular, “They have decided that they want to make sure that the people in Louisiana have decent, safe, affordable housing at any cost. They partnered with us and they told us to take the ball and run, and that if we would bring them a viable project, they would make it happen for us, and you see the results.”

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard was also in attendance and said of the project, “This is a prime example of collaborative partnerships that could go on between Louisiana Housing Corporation, Community Action Agency and the City of Franklin, working to incentivize housing and doing the things necessary to give families a chance to have decent and affordable housing. This is what it is all about.”

Franklin announced that a follow-up ceremony will be convened upon completion of the IHRP home, but did not project when she thought that might be.