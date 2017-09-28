Inmate at parish jail dies

Thu, 09/28/2017 - 10:26am Roger Stouff

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Mark Hebert reported Thursday the death of an inmate in their care.
Rodney Frederick, 59, of Bayou Vista was pronounced deceased at Franklin Foundation Hospital, Wednesday.
Earlier that evening, at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy observed an unresponsive inmate. Deputies and medical staff responded immediately and began rendering aid. Acadian Ambulance was called to the location and transported the inmate to Franklin Foundation Hospital.
Despite the efforts of law enforcement and emergency personnel, Frederick could not be saved.
No foul play is suspected. An investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.
Frederick had been incarcerated since March on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and aggravated incest.

