Inaugural 'Mingle & Jingle' draws crowds downtown

The Franklin Merchant’s Association held its “Mingle and Jingle” Christmas event Thursday evening in downtown Franklin, and if one found oneself in its vicinity, it was very hard to miss.

The event saw FMA’s tell-tale gray and white, lamp post ornamented sandwich boards line the downtown sidewalks where crowds of adults and children gathered around the shops to browse and take part in the evening’s various events.

Trolley rides embarked and disembarked in front of the Lamp Lighter, and the site of the former Bargain Barn became the site for painting ornaments and other ceramics, and Meyers Shoes was also the site of a Christmas painting station.

Along the white fence on the other side of the former Bargain Barn, one could find ol’ Saint Nick himself, posing for photographs with a line of ready youngsters reaching down the block.

Shoppers filled the stores and in some cases, lined the storefronts, eyeing the wares that had been left out for two extra hours of holiday perusal; and in front of the Lamp Lighter, the Lagrange Elementary School choir could be found caroling.

“Mingle and Jingle” was the bustle of downtown Main Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Event coordinator, Diane Wiltz of FMA, said she was surprised by the ample turnout.