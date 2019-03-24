Hospitality event slated April 8

The Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau is hosting a hospitality Showcase, April 8 for all members of the hospitality industry, including anyone working a business that has ever been asked “What is there to do?” or “What is a good place to eat?”

The Hospitality Industry Showcase will be held at the Cajun Coast Welcome Center, 900 Dr. MLK Boulevard, Morgan City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature a presentation on providing great hospitality and representatives of attractions, restaurants and retail businesses. Door prizes will be given throughout the day. Anyone that attends the presentation and visits the tables will be eligible for a special gift.

The Hospitality Showcase is open to all members of the hospitality industry including wait staff, front desk, housekeepers, maintenance, bartenders, gas station employees, retail workers, casino dealers, etc. “If you’ve been asked about what there is to do in St. Mary Parish, you need to attend this event,” Carrie Stansbury, executive director, Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau said.

The event is free to attend.

For information about showcasing your business, contact Regina Wheeler at 985-380-8220 or email rwiese@cajuncoast.com.