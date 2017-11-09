Honoring "ordinary women" gala Saturday

An event honoring "Ordinary Women of the Community" is set for Saturday.

Evangelist Crystal Bell will be celebrating her 44th Birthday by honoring "Ordinary Women in Our Community Doing Extraordinary Deeds in the Lives of Others." Honorees for this special night include a list of 28 outstanding women.

Bell is inviting the public to come out help salute and honor these ladies at her first Strong Girl Chronicles Community Achievement Banquet/Gala.

Admission for this event is toiletries, tissue, soap, deodorant, toothpaste and such, that .will be donated to a local Family Life Recovery Center.

Attire for this event is formal, and this is an adult affair Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and program beings at 7 p.m. at Broussard-Harris Recreation Center in Franklin. For more information, call 337-300-6257