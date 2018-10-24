HMS parade set

Hanson Memorial’s homecoming parade will take place on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.

The parade will start at Hanson on Anderson Street, go up Adams Street, turn right on Main Street, turn right on Jackson Street, turn right on Third Street, turn left on Adams Street and return to Hanson.

The homecoming game is Friday with HMS vs. Sacred Heart of Ville Platte. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Court will be presented at halftime, all at McCloskey Field.

Formal Court Presentation and Homecoming Dance is Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Billy Gene Talbot Gymnasium at the school.