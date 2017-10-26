Harvest Moon Fest reps give parish council an overview

Representatives of the Franklin Merchants Association invited members of the St. Mary Parish Council to the 19th Franklin Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday.

“It was done in an effort to get people to come downtown, enjoy downtown, and of course spend their money locally,” Chairperson Diane Wiltz said. She outlined the day’s activities, as published in Wednesday’s edition of the Banner-Tribune and can be found online at:

https://www.cajuncoast.com/event/franklin-merchants-association-harvest-...

or

https://www.facebook.com/franklinharvestmoonfest/

Wiltz said Main Street from Jackson Street to Willow Street will be blocked during the festival.

“We really have visitors here from all over the world,” Wiltz said. “You name a place, New Zealand, German, I couldn’t believe it. We ask them to sign our (guest) books…all of them love our little town. What they like is the vintage look about it.”

She noted that besides the festival, Arlington Plantation in Franklin will be conducting “haunted tours” that evening as well, but tickets are sold out. However, more tours are set for Nov. 4 and tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arlington-plantation-house-haunted-tour-tic...

Wiltz noted that also Saturday will be the 4th Chitimacha Pow-Wow in the Pavilion in Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel in Charenton.

A Cemetery Tour is also on the agenda for Saturday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets are available at Chic and Shabby in Franklin.

“We’re trying to revitalize the parish seat,” she said. “It was looking like a ghost town. We are working to get that artery, Main Street, back up and running again. So if you’re in St. Mary Parish Saturday, please come out and support either all these events or one or two of them.”