Harris presents cautious, yet optimistic budget

Mayor Raymond Harris presented Franklin’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2018-2019 at the city council meeting Tuesday.

Harris stated the budget “reflects the changes that have occurred in our revenue stream as a result of the continued recession in the oil industry.

“On the bright side, the local economy is showing some improvement as evidenced by the slight three percent increase in total sales tax received in fiscal 2017-2018.”

Harris noted the budget projects a similar fluctuation in collected sales tax for the upcoming year.

In addition, and as a backdrop for the current budget proposal, a review of the 2016-2017 budget was set to contrast through its sales tax revenues showing to have decreased by four percent over the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

This seems to indicate growth since the 2015-2016 fiscal year, however small a percentage.

Harris said, “The city was able to maintain its operations through the diligence of the department heads in controlling costs of operation.

“The General Fund ended the fiscal year with a slight surplus of $7,500.”

The summary says the council’s increase of water rates in answer to losses in the Utility Department “resulted in that department having a much needed profit.”

It was reported the water rate increases coupled with the replacement of the old metering system “should ensure continued operation of the system.”

Along with the General Fund and the Utility Department, the Liquid and Solid Waste Facility ended its fiscal year in surplus, as well. After adjusting the chemical processes it used, the facility was reported to be $119,600 in the black.

In shifting focus back to the current budget proposal, Harris asserts that in creating the current proposal, adjustments were made to last year’s budget to reflect current expenditure trends resulting from “maintaining the highest level of service to the citizens while operating with the current revenue restrictions.”

He closed by saying, “This budget demonstrates the city’s resolve to respond to the changing economic conditions it and other cities are facing in this state. The task at hand is not easy and I ask all citizens and employees to assist the city in adhering to the budget so that the city can remain on solid financial footing this next year and in the years to follow no matter how challenging they may be.”