The St. Mary Parish Courthouse held a Halloween costume contest Wednesday in which the several offices on the various floors competed individually, as groups and collectively. The winner for Best Individual Costume went to Ronda Pennington, who dressed as Charlie Chaplin. The Best Group Costume was awarded to Misty Strubb, Gretchen Brennan and Jennifer Derouen, who dressed as the Sanderson sisters from the movie Hocus Pocus. The Best Office Costumes award was a tie between the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Clerk’s Office. SMPSO were dressed as a witch’s wedding party and the Clerk’s office dressed as various seasons and holidays.