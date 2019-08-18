Gumpoint Lane issue discussed

Willie Peters, a St. Joseph-area resident, asked the St. Mary Parish Council to consider renovations to Gumpoint Lane in the residential area.

Peters, a resident of the lane, said when the parish installed sewer service there was a $900,000 community block grant that funded the project. He said he does not understand “what happened to that” money.

He said Gumpoint is 18-feet wide, while the parish standard is 22-feet. Vehicle traffic, including school buses, have difficulty passing each other when they meet oncoming. At the end of the lane, he said the width is 16-feet.

“The ditches in that area, most of the ditches are just about gone with all the heavy rain we’re having,” Peters said.

He said he noticed that an original, previous roadbed was the specified 22-feet.

Peters asked for some consideration to the problems. Council members and administration offered no comment.