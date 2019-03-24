Ghost stories, culture info sought for program
The Travel Channel is seeking information from local residents in two areas for upcoming programs.
They are in search of any strange, unexplainable and/or paranormal experiences you may have had in the downtown Morgan City Area.
Also, they are seeking history buffs or people who know a lot about various topics pertaining to Louisiana culture. They are in search of local people who would like to be a part of the “Cajun Chorus” segments on a new show for Travel Channel.
If you are interested in these topics or want more information, contact Hannah Brown at (530) 205-7036 or email at castingghoststories@gmail.com.