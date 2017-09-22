Generations meet at Berwick event

BERWICK — Berwick High School’s Interaction Club hosted its first meeting of the Meeting of the Generations fun night of the 2017-18 school year Tuesday night at the Berwick Civic Complex.

Local senior citizens from the Tri-City area met with BHS students, town council members, and members of the Morgan City Rotary Club for a line dancing class.

“I really enjoyed this. I miss getting out,” said Berwick resident Rob-erta Ford.

Ford, 69, said she came to the mixer be-cause she truly loves to dance and get a chance to interact with kids as if they were her grandkids.

“I don’t get to mingle much with my high school grandkids, and they live right there in Morgan City,” said Ford.

Ford, along with several other senior citizens, learned how to Footloose, Wobble and Armadillo along with other dances. The Interaction Club also held a raffle for the seniors in which the winners were given healthy snack baskets, and other BHS students passed out refreshments to the seniors as they intermingled.

“We really enjoy what you guys are doing and we are here to help in any way we can,” said Brian Thorguson, president of the Morgan City Rotary Club.

Meeting of the generations started as a proposed project from Berwick High students for New Generations Conference sponsored by the Morgan City Rotary Club. Berwick’s town council and St. Mary Council on Aging immediately supported the mixer in conjunction with the BHS students.

“There is so much knowledge in this room,” said council member Duval Arthur. “You are only going to learn if you talk to us.”

The next generation mixer will be in November and will be a self-defense class taught by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.