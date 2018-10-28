Gaspard named casino exec chef

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel CEO and General Manager Mike Howard announced that Willie Gaspard has been named as the casino’s executive chef.

Gaspard has served as executive sous chef since 2012 at the property.

A Louisiana native, Gaspard brings nearly 20 years in the restaurant industry with him into his new role. Gaspard was born in Abbeville and was raised in nearby New Iberia. After graduating from Delcambre High School he attended the Culinary Arts Institute of Louisiana. Since 2001, Gaspard has held various roles in the food outlets at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel including roundsman of Cafe Bayou, banquet chef, restaurant chef, and executive sous chef.

In his new position, Gaspard will oversee all food production on property, including the renowned Mr. Lester’s Steakhouse and more.

“I love working at Cypress Bayou because of the diversity of our food products and the talented team members we have on property,” Gaspard said. “I look forward to keeping our restaurant product offerings both fresh and fun.”

Gaspard will assume his new role immediately.