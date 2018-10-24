'Fun Day' relocated

St. Mary Community Action Agency’s Head Start Awareness Fun Day, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25, will be relocated to Franklin City Recreation Center at 505 Haifleigh St.

CEO/Head Start Administrator Almetra J. Franklin says the relocation is due to the weather forecast. All activities, including DJ Fab, Fun Jumps, Fatherhood Activities and vendors will continue as scheduled.

Parents are asked to bring lawn chairs for themselves and provide towels and/or blankets for the children. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m.

For further information, please contact Family and Community Partnership Specialist Tawana Colbert at 337-828-5703.