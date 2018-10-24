'Fun Day' relocated

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 9:40am

St. Mary Community Action Agency’s Head Start Awareness Fun Day, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25, will be relocated to Franklin City Recreation Center at 505 Haifleigh St.
CEO/Head Start Administrator Almetra J. Franklin says the relocation is due to the weather forecast. All activities, including DJ Fab, Fun Jumps, Fatherhood Activities and vendors will continue as scheduled.
Parents are asked to bring lawn chairs for themselves and provide towels and/or blankets for the children. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m.
For further information, please contact Family and Community Partnership Specialist Tawana Colbert at 337-828-5703.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018