Full house for homebuyers' symposium in Franklin

Many individuals and families dreaming of owning their own home believe it will always be just a dream.

But representatives of Louisiana Housing Corporation gave hope to residents attending a recent Homebuyers Symposium at the Lamp Post in Franklin recently.

The symposium, attended by over 10 residents, was sponsored by St. Mary Community Action Agency, Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and the City of Franklin.

LHC officials spoke on how potential homeowners can tap into the state’s pool of money to help persons purchase homes. For one state program, the eligibility criteria is a credit score of 260, an income of under $99,000, completion of a homebuyers class and has not been a homeowner for at least three years.

Almetra J. Franklin, CEO, and Jeffery Beverly, Housing Director, urged persons in attendance to take advantage of these programs and to sign up for Homebuyers’ classes, which the agency provides.

Nearly 30 people received certificates at the agency’s most recent homebuyers graduation last month.

Anyone interested in attending homebuyers classes may call Andrea Broussard at 337-828-5703.