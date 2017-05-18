Freedom Ride slated for Sunday

American Legion Riders Post 328 is set to host their 15th Annual Freedom Ride and 3rd Annual Freedom Fest on Sunday to honor fallen veterans in commemoration of Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day.

Both annual events are used as fundraisers to help American Legion Riders fund its charitable activities such as Operation Comfort Warriors, and to support local veteran organizations like the War Veterans Home in Reserve.

“The Freedom Festival is used to raise community awareness of what the Legion has to offer veterans and families of veterans,” said Tom Clark of the American Legion Riders.

The 15th Annual Freedom Ride consists of a motorcycle procession that stops to host wreath laying ceremonies at various Blue Star Memorial sites in St. Mary Parish. Local dignitaries will be at each wreath-laying stop to deliver a short remembrance speech.

The wreaths will be laid at the following locations: The Fallen Warrior Memorial in Morgan City, the Blue Star Memorial Site in Berwick, American Legion Post 242 in Patterson, the Peace Memorial Site in Franklin, the Chitimacha Veterans Memorial site, and the American Legion Hall in Pierre Part.

All vehicles are welcomed to join the Freedom Ride. Registration for the ride begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium with the ride beginning promptly at 8:30 a.m. Cost for riders is $15 and cost for passengers is $10. A free lunch will be provided by American Legion Post 328 for those who participate.

The 3rd Annual Freedom Fest will follow the ride beginning at noon at Post 328 American Legion Hall in Pierre Part. The Freedom Fest is free and open to the public.

Activities for the festivities include a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, karaoke, and live music provided by Hal Bruni and Friends and Michael Bacon. Lunch plates will be sold for $5 for those who did not participate in the ride.

For more information, visit ALR Freedom Ride website at www.alrfreedomfest.com.